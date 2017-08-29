3rd and final race in Seldovia this summer.

by Jenny Chissus

What a summer we have had! Great days of sun and beach time – and our Seldovia races have been very well attended!

Like the Jakolof Bay 10 Miler and Salmon Shuffle - we are excited to welcome kids to the race – and this year, children’s registration will be free! This is great finale to our summer fun and we hope your whole families will come to participate. Any proceeds from this race will go to the Craft Invitational Chainsaw Carving Competition!

Early registration will be on Friday evening at the Competition site (by the Pavilion) from 7-9pm and final registration will be at 9:00am on race day – with the race to start at 10:00am! Awards will be given after the race – along with some sweet treats to replenish!

Looking forward to seeing you there!

Category: Bulletin Board, Community, Sports