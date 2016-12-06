Jimmy Darrell Standefer – November 8, 1944 ~ December 4, 2016

Submitted by the Standefer family

Jimmy Darrell Standefer was born in a little cabin in Sardis, Oklahoma on November 8th, 1944 to Leta Belle Maxey Standefer and John Carl Standefer. His life has been epic in so many ways: as a world class sculptor whose works have been purchased for the Oklahoma Governors Mansion and for several Senatorial offices in Washington D.C. Also as a master teacher in the areas of History and Biology as well as Art, well loved by his students and remembered by all as their Leonardo Man.

He spent most of his working life in Alaska, where spare time was spent scaling mountains and walking in the woodlands with good friends who were also Mountain Men. Seldovia, Alaska became his hearts home and those friends became family.

Jimmy succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease on December 4th, 2016 after thirteen years of endurance and much accomplished even during that time. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Standefer, of Caballo, New Mexico; by his brother, John Michael Standefer of Kasilof, Alaska; by his niece Rena Megan Anderson of Soldotna, Alaska and his nephew John Garland Standefer of Seattle, Washington; by his sons Sean Christian Standefer and Michael Shea Standefer of Kasilof, Alaska and by his daughter Shara Standefer Montoya and his grandsons Quinton, Colton and Cole Montoya of Caballo, New Mexico. Marilyn’s address is HC 31 Box 62B Caballo, NM 87931 for those interested in sending their condolences.

Category: Community