Lorinda Ann Bridge  April 6, 1946 ~ December 7, 2016 

Submitted by Phil Bridge

Lorinda Bridge passed away December 7, 2016 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at age 70. Lorinda is preceded in death by parents Elmo and Julia Belluomini, and brother Thomas. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Phillip Bridge, and son Bryan.

Lorinda was born in Bakersfield, CA and spent her younger years in the nearby farming community of Buttonwillow. After graduating from Shafter High School in 1964 she attended the University of California at Santa Barbara, earning a BA in Art History in 1968. While at UCSB she met her husband Phillip, and they were married on July 6, 1968. During the early years of her marriage, Lorinda moved around the country with her husband working as a teacher and real estate agent. In 1978 they returned to the Santa Barbara area where Lorinda spent the rest of her life.

Lorinda will be remembered for her quick wit, creativity, thoughtfulness, and openness to adventure. She took joy in cooking for her family and friends, and had a true culinary gift. As an avid traveler, she toured extensively in Europe, South America, and Asia. Above all, she will be remembered for her deep and abiding love.

Aside from her education in art, Lorinda had a true passion for painting which she pursued for her entire life. Her work

has been displayed in galleries throughout Santa Barbara and in homes across the United States as well as abroad.

To honor her memory, a visitation will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider in Santa Barbara between 9:00 and 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 14th, followed by a funeral service at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

To leave condolences, please log on to www.wrhsb.com and you may write to: Phil Bridge, 7744 Kestrel Lane, Goleta, CA 93117

