There’s a New Boy in Town! Seldovia welcomes Camden Lynn Custer!

Congratulations to Robbie and Ariel Custer who are delighted to announce the arrival of their brand new son, Camden Lynn Custer!

He made his debut at 11:21pm on December 12, 2016. He weighs 8 pounds 4 ounces and he’s 20 inches long. The nurses are astounded with his easy-going personality.

Ariel’s mom and dad, Randy & Melissa Regier came all the way from Jasper, Missouri to celebrate this new arrival and Camden’s very first Christmas!

Melissa was able to be with Ariel for the delivery in Homer and came home with Ariel Camden to Seldovia today on the Alaska Marine Highway.

We are certain that Camden is excited to get to know his big brother, Josiah, along with his grandparents Rob and Shannon Custer and his uncles Noah and Jonah, Aunt Abbie upon his homecoming to Seldovia.

