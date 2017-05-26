submitted by the Geagel Family

A celebration of life for Jordan Geagel will be held in Seldovia on Saturday May 27th @ 1:30. We would like to invite all of our family and friends to join us in celebration. For anyone interested, there will be time for private viewing beginning at 12:00 at the chapel. A short service will be held at the Seldovia Bible Chapel with graveside services to follow.

Following graveside, we will have a potluck reception at the SVT Conference Center where we can all share stories.

If you are considering traveling on Saturday – please confirm with the boats as there are extreme low tides this weekend, and the regular schedules have been altered to accommodate accessing the Seldovia harbor.

KACHEMAK VOYAGER: 907.435.3299

(They also have a Facebook page w/updates)

RAINBOW CONNECTION: 907.235.7272

If you cannot make it to Seldovia and want to send a letter to the Geagel family, you may send condolences to PO Box 4, Seldovia, AK. 99663.

Category: Community