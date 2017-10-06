Scheduled HEA Outage Set for Tuesday, October 10

submitted by Bruce Shelley

You may have already heard this info from the City Manager but if not, HEA will need to take another lengthy construction outage on October 10, 2017, from 9 AM to 7 PM. This outage is almost a repeat of the outage that was taken just a couple of weeks ago.

Those individuals (approximately 145 members) will once again be without power for 10 hours so our crews can make upgrades to the electrical system in Seldovia. All others members will experience just a blink at the start and end of the outage. The SVT clinic will see a 30 minute outage at the start and another 30 minute outage at the completion.

We will be sending out auto calls to the members informing them of this outage. I would also ask that you please pass the word along to the residents of the City of Seldovia. If you have any questions please let me know.

Thanks again for all your help. I know this has been disruptive but in the end we will leave Seldovia with a more reliable and robust electrical backup system.

Bruce Shelley

Director of Member Relations