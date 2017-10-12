Seldovia Chamber of Commerce Announces our Citizen, Business & Youth of the Year- 2017

by Jenny Chissus

The Seldovia Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce this year’s recipients of the Citizen, Business and Youth of the Year! Thank you to the community for the nominations in each category. There were many great nominees! We had hoped to announce a date for the luncheon to honor these folks at the same time, but we are still working on finding a time that will fit all! Be sure to give them a congratulations – each has well deserved this honor!

Thank you Byron, Owl’s Nest and Heidi for your faithful service to the community and doing your best to make Seldovia an awesome place to live! We appreciate you!

Citizen of the Year: BYRON McCORD

Byron is always involved in projects that help make Seldovia a nicer place to live.

He has helped out with SVT’s kid hikes, including the overnight trip to the new Tutka Bay trail, carrying gear and food, being ready to provide medical assistance, and just being a responsible adult for kids whose parents couldn’t go along.

Byron volunteered as a trail builder for the new Tutka Bay trail.

He also helps to keep Seldovia beautiful by taking care of some of the plants around town.

Byron is a worker, a generous soul, and a serious-minded man whose devotion to helping should be rewarded. He probably won’t like being rewarded because he doesn’t do it for public recognition, but he deserves it!

Business or Non-Profit of the Year: THE OWL’S NEST

Mike and Karen have opened a new business and have faithfully kept long hours in order to serve the community.

They work hard to have a variety of items and they even bring in special items that are requested.

They are working hard to serve the community’s and visitors needs while providing year round service.

Outstanding Youth of the Year: HEIDI SWEARINGEN

Heidi takes on a leadership role in the community, as she attends meetings to boost morale and brainstorm ways to help the school. She inspires and helps other students at Susan B English.

This young woman is approaching her school year with absolute positivity, rallying both herself and her fellow classmates to be all they can be.

Heidi displays a great work ethic, has held multiple jobs over the summer with a positive happy attitude. She has assisted her family business at the Owl’s Nest by beautifying their garden frontage and is always willing to assist when asked.

