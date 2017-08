by Jenny Chissus

Trip Advisor has featured Seldovia as one of the top best vacation towns in the USA! No doubt… something we knew already! :)

Trip Advisor Blog features the other cities in America who share this title.

Category: Bulletin Board, Community