The Summer Solstice Music Festival is Here!





Program Schedule

Thursday, June 22-

The festivities begin with the performers boarding the Seldovia Bay Ferry in Homer at 11:00 am for an hour ride to Seldovia. This will be a great opportunity for the performers to greet and jam with their favorite tunes while getting into the Festival spirit while enjoying the breathtaking views!



The performers will be greeted by the Seldovia Arts Council members and host families who will take them to their housing before the fun begins! There will be time to stroll around to check out the town and the school before the “Meet and Greet” at 5 pm held at the Linwood Bar and Grill where you can catch an early dinner before attending the very popular “Open Mic” at the Susan B. English School at 8 pm. Community members and visitors alike are encouraged to sign up between 7:30 and 8 pm to share a song, poem, story, or tune with everyone. This is always a fun, and often surprising opportunity to have a moment of stardom!!

Friday, June 23-

For the third year we are hosting the very popular “busking” event where the community can enjoy short samples from many of the performers of what’s to come at the Friday and Saturday evening concerts! There will be several places throughout town that will host the performers during the day. Depending on the weather, they may find themselves on a sunny deck, in a restaurant, or playing at our new harbor pavilion. The schedule will be posted for all to enjoy.

The concerts begin at 6:15 pm at the Susan B. English School on Friday and Saturday evenings with the headliners performing each evening and the other groups playing one night or the other. Check out the website or posters for the program schedule.

Saturday, June 24-

Our very popular Yoga hour at 8:30 am at the Sea Otter Community Center will pep up your Saturday followed by the favorite Song Circle with our musicians jamming and sharing tunes over coffee and breakfast at the Boardwalk Hotel deck at 10 am. All are welcome to come and listen.

Saturday afternoon from 1-4:00 pm is a favorite with the performers holding WORKSHOPS for all ages and is open to the community members as well as festival attendees. There will be several choices offered each hour including “how-to”: compose, teach, play, tune, drum, or sing. Pick and choose whatever looks fun and see how the artists inspire the love of their talents!

In between all the happenings, there will be a chance to browse the shops, watch the boats come and go, or take a short walk or hike along our beaches or Otterbahn Trail which is accessed next to the school.

Don’t forget to periodically checkout how our visiting artists with “Higgy’s En Plein Air” are doing creating their masterpieces throughout the town!

At 4:00 pm there will be a dinner for the performers in the school cafeteria with just enough time to get ready for the final concert starting at 6:15 pm. There will be an intermission each eve where you can support the Fine Arts Camp by purchasing a yummy dessert or scooping up a CD of your favorite performers!

Sunday, June 25-

Sadly, Sunday brings a close to a very busy weekend, but not before you get to enjoy “Higgy’s En Plein Air” artists’ paintings and other works. There will be a silent auction of their work from 1:30-3:30 pm at the harbor Pavillion.

There is just enough time to grab your personal belongings and an ice cream cone before saying good-bye to new and old friends and a memorable weekend of fun, music, and fond memories from a very special place by the sea!

THANKS FOR COMING AND SEE YOU NEXT YEAR!!

More info at : http://seldoviaartscoundil.net/seldoviamusicfestival/indes.html, or visit us on Facebook: Seldovia Summer Solstice Music Festival.

Tickets at the door:

Festival Pass: Adults – $49.00

Teens - $16.00

Children under 12 – FREE

Single night performance - Adults-$25.00

Teens – $ 8.00

For more information – call (907)-399-7379

