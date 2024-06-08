Seldovia Roasting Co – Soft opening today at 10am!

June 8, 2024
Congratulations to two great families who have decided to make Seldovia their full-time home and build a new business here to serve Seldovia! Excited to see your success! You definitely have a built-in work force up and coming with 9 kiddos in tow! ?
Right in front of the small harbor boat ramp, stop by today to congratulate them and try their fresh roasted coffee, specialty drinks with delicious flavors, soups and crepes!

